Police officials said a man working in the United States Postal Service shot his supervisor to death early Saturday morning before he killed a postal inspector outside her apartment complex at her house amid fear of losing his job.

The suspect was identified in Franklin County Municipal Court as 24-year-old DeShaune Stewart from Columbus, Ohio.

He was charged with aggravated murder for the shooting of supervisor Lance Herrera-Dempsey, 52, shortly before 4:30 a.m. Saturday in the sorting bay at the post office in Dublin, Ohio.

Stewart was reportedly naked at the time.

Officials say that after shooting Herrera-Dempsey, Stewart drove to a Columbus apartment complex, and three hours after the first shooting, shot postal inspector Ginger Ballard in a parking lot.

Police said Stewart was still nude when he was arrested.

According to the police department, the potential reason behind Stewart’s fatal shots on his supervisors could be his potential dismissal from the post office. Officials said he had been previously disciplined for work violations, the Daily Mail reported.

Police Sgt. Dave Sicilian confirmed that Stewart was under investigation at his job. Speaking to NBC-affiliated TV station NBC 4i News, he said, “One was his supervisor, the other was an investigator who was investigating him for some type of misconduct. There had been some type of investigation into his misconduct and it had culminated and to possibly him being terminated and this was apparently his response was very violent.”

The news of the shootings was confirmed by the United States Postal Service inspection office.

The service released a statement regarding the incident.

"We can confirm that shooting incidents occurred at the Dublin, Ohio Post Office along with a related shooting at the Bowland Place apartment complex in the early morning hours of December 23, 2017.Because this tragic matter is the subject of an ongoing investigation by the Postal Inspection Service and local law enforcement, we are not yet in a position to provide details concerning the incidents, although we can say the suspect believed to be responsible for the shootings was apprehended and is in custody.We are referring all additional media inquiries to the Southern District of Ohio U.S. Attorney’s Press Office and they will provide additional information at the appropriate time,” they said.

Mayor Andrew J. Ginther also released a statement following the incident and said that he is deeply saddened by the homicide.

“I am deeply saddened and angered at the most recent homicide in our city. At a time when many gather together to celebrate new beginnings, yet another family must struggle with a heartbreaking loss.We must guard against treating this loss of human life as a mere statistic. This homicide is just as tragic as the first one of 2017. The City is implementing a new comprehensive safety strategy to stem the tide of violence. We are investing more resources in the Columbus Division of Police, including a new class of police officers that started this past week, and two more scheduled for 2018. However, we cannot do it alone. Half of the homicides in 2017 remain unsolved – which means the people who committed the crimes are still on our streets, able to perpetrate more violence. As a community, we need to treat each victim of violence as if they were members of our own families. We must share in the pain and grief, but more importantly, the responsibility to hold those responsible accountable. We cannot remain silent as that intent on destroying life continue to terrorize our neighborhoods. If you have information on any homicide or tips that can help stop violence in the community, please call 614-645-4730 or CrimeStoppers at 614-645-8477.”

Stewart is currently being held in custody.