Kyle Korver and the rest of the Cleveland Cavaliers team are aware of the narrative that they are heavily reliant on LeBron James with their first round series against the Indiana Pacers currently tied at 2-2.

The Cavaliers have underwhelmed in the series so far, starting with a shock 98-80 loss in Game 1 in what was notably the first game James lost in the first round since 2012.

The 33-year-old later inspired his side to a 100-97 win in Game 2 as he posted a massive 46 points and broke a franchise record when he scored 12 field goals in the first half. In addition, he not only scored the home side's first 16 points within the first six minutes, which no other player had done in a playoff game for 20 years, but also scored the first 13 points for both teams as the Cavs raced to a 33-18 first quarter lead.

But, James could not help his side avoid trailing in the series again when the Pacers won Game 3 in a 92-90 win despite trailing by 17 points at halftime, as he refused to blame his teammates for not offering enough support.

Photo: Harry How/Getty Images

However, the Cavaliers were able to win Game 4 in a 104-100 win on Sunday as James was not alone this time with Korver notably notching eight of his 18 points in the last four minutes of the game, contributing to a 15-8 run that saw the visitors tie the series once again.

It was also the first time in the series that four Cavaliers players had posted at least 10 points as Korver admits the rest of the side need to do much better offensively as the playoffs progress.

"We all know the narrative around us, it is what it is," Korver said at practice on Tuesday, according to Cleveland.com. "It's Bron and we're all trying to make it work for him."

"I don't feel like we've played that well offensively yet this series. We've had ... I think Bron's been great pretty much the whole series and the rest of us, we haven't quite had everybody going. Obviously you can shoot the ball worse than we have, but I think we can shoot the ball a lot better across the board. We haven't really hit our stride shooting the ball as a team yet. Kind of feeling out a lot of things in these playoffs," he said.

Kevin Love is one player who has not been as effective as he could this series but a thumb injury suffered in Game 1 could be the cause of that, according to head coach Tyronn Lue.

"(The thumb) could have (affected Love), as far as being as aggressive as he wants to be," Lue explained. "I think in that second half (of Game 4) he came out a lot more aggressive -- posting and sealing in transition."

"We got it to him early a few times. I thought a couple times he got fouled, which he didn't get the call, but I liked his aggressiveness in that second half of just posting up, sealing early in transition before the team can get back and load up and kind of help and be sitting in his lap. Now we got to do a good job of just converting," he added.

Game 5 takes place at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, on Wednesday night.