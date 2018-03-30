One of the most sacred holidays of the Jewish faith is upon us, meaning that while Christian counterparts honor the religious significance of Easter, those practicing Judaism will be focused on the eight-day celebration of Passover.

Passover, a celebration which commemorates the story of the Israelites' departure from ancient Egypt through the help of the prophet Moses, consists of several traditions. However, while sitting down for a special meal known as a Seder, among other things, there may be some other ways to celebrate this important moment in Jewish heritage. Several TV special episodes and movies have been made over the year to honor the story and the history behind it, and luckily, those who want to learn more about them, there are ways to stream these specials online.

Check out these options that are available for streaming.

"Curb Your Enthusiasm" Season 5, Episode 7- "The Seder"

Larry's (Larry David) Passover Seder is filled with tension after the guests of his gathering all turn out to have issues with one another. Among the questionable characters are Larry's new friend and neighbor (Rob Corddry), who also happens to be a sex offender. In addition, Larry also suspects that Dr. Mark (Rob Huebel) is stealing his newspaper after Ethel (Jennie Ventriss) says she saw him take it. Find it on HBO GO.

"Exodus: Gods and Kings" (2014)

This epic co-production from the United States, United Kingdom, and Spain tells the story of Moses (portrayed by Christian Bale) after he discovered the truth about his Hebrew heritage, and how it led to his conflicts with his adopted brother Ramses (portrayed by Joel Edgerton) becomes Pharoah and refuses to let the Israelites be freed. Rent this epic from Google Play for $2.99 or purchase it for $14.99.

"Family Guy" Season 8, Episode 2- "Family Goy"

After Lois discovers she is actually Jewish, Peter is influenced by the ghost of his dead stepfather to become Anti-Semitic. Things come to a head when Peter arrives at her Passover Seder dressed as the Easter bunny. Watch it on Hulu.

"Gossip Girl" Season 2, Episode 21- "Seder Anything"

Dan (Penn Badgley) takes a job as a cater-waiter to make money for college but becomes stressed when he learns the gig is a Passover Seder at the Waldorf penthouse and will feature several of his friends and family members as guests. Stream the episode on Netflix.

"The Prince Of Egypt" (1998)

This animated movie also tells the story of the Book of Exodus, and the story of Moses (voiced by Val Kilmer) and his brother, Pharoah Ramses (Ralph Fiennes). A series of horrific plagues strike Egypt before Moses finally leads his people to freedom by parting the Red Sea. Watch on Netflix.

"Rugrats" Season 3, Episode 26- "A Rugrats Passover"

Grandpa Boris recounts the story of Passover, as Angelica sees it through her own eyes and recasts the babies in historical roles. Catch it on Hulu.

"South Park" Season 16, Episode 4- "Jewpacabra"

Cartman learns the history of Passover after initially telling the citizens of South Park about a blood-sucking creature called the Jewpacabra in an effort to get them to cancel the annual Easter Egg hunt. Stream it on Hulu.

"The Ten Commandments" (1956)

This film was the first to tackle the Book of Exodus, telling Moses' (portrayed by Charlton Heston) story. However, a greater challenge emerges that requires an unforgettable visitation by God for Moses' mission to prevail. Buy on Google Play for either $9.99 (standard definition), or $14.99 (high definition).