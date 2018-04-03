A 36-year-old man from Reno, a city in Nevada, pleaded guilty to sexually exploiting his infant daughter and to “distributing images of her engaged in sexually explicit conduct,” the Department of Justice said in a statement Monday.

The man, identified as Derrick Joseph Rady, confessed to his crimes in federal court and was charged with “sexual exploitation of a minor and distribution of child pornography.”

Social media giants Facebook and Google reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children for supposed child pornography on their websites, CBS-affiliated television station, KTVN-TV, reported. The Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Reno Police Department, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, and the Nevada Attorney General’s Office, are also assisting the investigation into Rady along with Northern Nevada Child Exploitation Task Force.

After the complaint was registered, members of the Northern Nevada Child Exploitation Task Force issued search warrants and police seized multiple electronic devices from Rady’s residence that contained child pornography.

Sexual exploitation carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years and a maximum of 30 years in prison. In addition, distribution of child pornography carries a minimum sentence of five years and maximum of 20 years in prison.

A sentence hearing for Rady’s case, which is being prosecuted by Assistant Attorney Shannon M. Bryant, is set for June 27. After his sentencing, Rady will also be required to register as a sex offender under the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act (SORNA).

Photo: Getty Images / Frederic J. Brown

In another similar incident involving a father and his daughter, a Wisconsin man posted an advertisement on Craigslist, an American classified advertisements website to sell his 4-year-old for sex. The man, who was identified as 30-year-old Andrew James Turley, was sentenced to 60 years in prison on March 23 after a jury in Harris County, Texas, convicted him of child trafficking and compelling prostitution of a minor.

Turley was sentenced more than two years after he came under Houston police officers’ radar that saw a Craigslist advertisement called “Play with Daddie’s Little Girl.” In the advertisement, Turley described his daughter as someone “younger than 10.” He reportedly arranged meetings with potential clients in more than 70 emails.

According to a report in the Washington Post, Turley told his clients he would give his child some sleep medication ahead of the meeting, and would charge $1,000 for two hours.

An undercover police officer, posing as a client, arrived at a Houston apartment where Turley was present with his daughter. The undercover police officer found the girl lying naked and unresponsive under a blanket in the apartment, which was shared by the child and her mother.

“This case broke my heart. A father is supposed to be a protector, not a predator. Jurors saw the need to keep him out of our community,” Stewanna Miskell, one of the assistant district attorneys who prosecuted the case, said.