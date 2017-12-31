Apart from the New Year’s Eve bash and partying like there is no tomorrow, New Year also offers a clean slate to each and every one of us and while there isn’t actually much that could change when the clock strikes at midnight on Dec. 31, it does give us an opportunity to start small and make improvements in how we choose to live our life thereon which brings us to the age-old tradition of making New Year resolutions.

We know, resolutions are hard to keep as some 40 percent Americans do make New Year resolutions but just eight percent keep them, according to a report published by Forbes in 2013.

However, fret not as we have some realistic pointers that are realistic and not so hard to follow, the kind of change that will make a significant difference in your life.

So, here are five ideas for everyone who stumped for a good New Year resolution.

1. Pick up a hobby

Developing a new hobby not only manages one’s time efficiently but also is something which could be used for the long haul. Another reason to develop a hobby is that it is beneficial for your general health as well. Hobbies can lower your stress levels, boosts your brain power, and improves your ability to focus, among other things. Therefore, in 2018, make it a point to start a new hobby.

2. Take time for yourself

Research shows that about 55 percent Americans don’t use all of their vacation days, leaving close to 658 million vacation days unused. So, in 2018, concentrate on working hard but don’t run yourself ragged. Take time out for yourself so that when you get back to work eventually you use your abilities to a 100%. Vacation days not only help productivity but also lessen the risk of heart disease, stress and improve sleep.

3. Eat Healthier

This is one of those resolutions that each of us try to make but fail at but it is important to understand that losing weight is a long-term goal which requires constant effort.

According to Dr. Elaine Cox for U.S. News and World Report, it is wrong to associate good health with pounds. "Firstly, the definition of 'get fit and stay healthy' should not equate to pounds lost or marathons run. Interim improvements are extremely valid and more likely to lead to long-term success than an epic failure out of the gate,” she wrote.

Therefore, aim to make small but significant changes in your lifestyle. For helpful tips, check out this handy list from International Business Times.

4. Be more grateful

If you still haven’t climbed aboard the gratitude bandwagon, now is your time. There are several studies that show that expressing gratitude towards the things that you already have makes you 25% happier. So, if you think about it you can add to your happiness by doing nothing but counting your blessings and thinking of all the good that is present in your life. Apart from making you happy, practicing gratitude will also help you to overcome adversity, improve the quality of your sleep and allow you to get along better with your peers.

5. Volunteer

Volunteering for something you believe in with all your heart doesn’t cost any money nor does it take tremendous will-power. The only thing it takes is time and in return leaves you feeling happy and satiated.