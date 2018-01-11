While oddsmakers have consistently had the New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers in a two-team race for the AFC title, the NFC has been a more complicated picture. Ahead of this weekend's divisional games, all four NFC teams have respectable odds of reaching the Super Bowl amid fluctuation since the start of the playoffs.

According to betting site VegasInsider.com, the Minnesota Vikings have the best odds at 27/20. But the New Orleans Saints (11/4), Atlanta Falcons (15/4) and Philadelphia Eagles (4/1) all have a decent shot at reaching the Super Bowl.

The odds are interesting due to the Vikings playing at home Sunday against the Saints, as the winner would seemingly be considered the favorite to reach the Super Bowl. It's also interesting that the Falcons have a slightly better chance of reaching the Super Bowl than the Eagles, despite the Eagles owning home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

The Saints and Falcons both jumped ahead of the Eagles after Wild-Card Weekend, while the Vikings have remained the favorites since the end of the regular season. At the start of the playoffs, the Vikings were 9/5 favorites to reach the Super Bowl and were followed by the Eagles (3/1) and Saints (5/1), while the Falcons had the fifth-best odds at 10/1.

In the AFC, the Patriots are the clear favorites at 4/7, while the Steelers have the second-best odds at 9/4. The Jacksonville Jaguars are an 8/1 longshot and the Tennessee Titans are the biggest underdog at 25/1.