One lucky lady was not only rescued by singer-actor Nick Jonas after obtaining wounds from a small accident, she also became the Hollywood star’s main squeeze during his Australian getaway with his brother Joe.

Nick and Joe are currently staying in Australia for a vacation. Earlier this week, the two were spotted having a blast gallivanting around. However, Nick decided to go solo on Wednesday because he was going out on a date with a mystery girl.

Unfortunately, the brunette beauty — later identified as Annalisa Azaredo — had a minor accident at the start of their date. She banged up her knees during a bike ride, causing her to obtain some wounds on the area. In the photos TMZ took of the two, Azaredo’s knees were evidently bleeding.

Fortunately for Azaredo, Nick was there to nurse her wounds and even her heart. After getting her injuries treated, the two ate lunch, heading to the beach and even had a romantic nightcap at Sydney’s Watson’s Bay Hotel, where they were also captured engaging in a steamy make-out session.

In a follow-up report, TMZ revealed that Azaredo is a “beauty and brains” type of girl. The Sydney native apparently studied biomedical sciences at the University of Melbourne. This perhaps explains why Nick was drawn to the Aussie stunner. He reportedly followed Azaredo on Instagram the day before they went out on a date.

The “Jealous” singer was previously linked to Victoria’s Secret model Georgia Fowler. She was even his date during the engagement party for Joe and actress Sophie Turner last November, according to Us Weekly.

The relationship between Nick and the New Zealand-bred model wasn’t serious. A source disclosed to news outlets that the two were not exclusive. Hence, it didn’t come as a surprise when they stopped seeing each other.

Prior to Fowler, Nick dated a string of women including Miss Universe 2012 Olivia Culpo, “Almost Famous” actress Kate Hudson and singer-songwriter and “Hannah Montana” star Miley Cyrus. He also dated Australian singer Delta Goodrem when he was only 18 and the latter was 26. They called it quits in 2012 after 10 months of exclusively dating.

Photo: Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for NARAS