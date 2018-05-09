It looks like there is still hope for John Cena and Nikki Bella to get back together. A source has revealed that the “Total Bellas” star hasn’t moved out of her ex-fiancé’s apartment just yet.

On Tuesday, a source familiar with the matter exclusively told Us Weekly that the exes still spend some time together at Cena’s apartment. Bella has moved in with her sister Brie following the split, but she reportedly finds time to spend some nights with Cena.

“Nikki hasn’t moved out of John’s apartment, even though she very much wanted to after the wedding was called off,” the source said before noting that Cena “doesn’t want [Nikki] to have to deal with moving after everything they have been through as a couple.”

Bella previously revealed via a YouTube vlog that she is currently staying with her twin sister and the latter’s husband, Bryan Danielson, in their San Diego home. She also admitted in the video that she’s “kinda been MIA” and “kinda been hiding out” following the breakup.

Bella did not forget to thank her fans though for their support amid the difficult time she’s going through. “I wanted to reach out to you all and thank you all for your live and support, I can’t tell you how much it’s meant to me, especially through a difficult time,” the 34-year-old television personality said.

Cena and Bella announced on April 15 that they have called off their engagement after six years of being together. The shocking announcement came three weeks before they were scheduled to tie the knot. “While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another,” the ex-couple said in a statement. “We ask that you respect our privacy during this time in our lives.”

Sources previously told People that Bella and Cena split up because of their differing views on marriage and having kids. Despite their breakup, the two have remained friends so it’s possible that they could still work things out. “John has constantly been in touch with Nikki,” an insider said. “They will almost definitely get back together.”

Photo: Getty Images/Christopher Polk