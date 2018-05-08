While John Cena and Nikki Bella’s fans are well aware the couple has called off their wedding, the “Total Bellas” Season 3 trailer promises an emotional moment in the couple’s relationship that may have been what pushed the pair to break up.

When viewers tune into the reality series, they will see the pair, who reportedly ended their relationship over failing to reach an agreement on the idea of becoming parents, having what appears to be an important conversation about their future.

In the trailer teasing new episodes of the E! reality series, Bella can be seen with tears streaming down her face as Cena wipe tears from his eyes. “I’ll never force you not to be a mom,” Cena says to his fiancé.

“I thought I could really sacrifice that but I just can’t,” Bella replies.

Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Cena then suggests the two consider another option. “I’m not sure we should go through with this,” he says.

The couple may have already gone their separate ways, but those close to them believe a reconciliation could still happen. Sources told People Cena and Bella have been in contact since the split. “John has constantly been in touch with Nikki,” the insider revealed.

“They will almost definitely get back together. They’re definitely on a path to reconciliation,” the source continued.

Although Bella and Cena failed to walk down the aisle on their wedding date, which was scheduled for Saturday, May 5, the two still care for one another. “John is the love of her life, and she’s definitely the love of his life, and that doesn’t just vanish overnight. At the end of the day, they still want to be together.”

Cena and Bella announced their split on April 15. “After much contemplation and 6 years of being together Nikki Bella and John Cena announced today their decision to separate as a couple,” the statement read via Instagram.

“While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another. We ask that you respect our privacy during this time in our lives.”

Cena and Bella have not commented on a possible reconciliation, but fans can see how the couple eventually fell apart by tuning into “Total Bellas” Season 3, which premieres Sunday, May 20 at 9 p.m. EDT on E!

Photo: Christopher Polk/Getty Images