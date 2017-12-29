The "Jerky boys of Russia" have struck again, and this time the Russian comedy duo targeted U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, engaging her in a conversation about a fictional island in the South China Sea.

According to a report in the Hill, the two comedians, Vladimir Kuznetsov and Alexei Stolyarov, uploaded a video on Youtube on Friday last week, where a woman identified as Haley was heard talking to who she believed was the prime minister of Poland, Mateusz Morawiecki.

The video begins with Haley thanking Morawiecki for Poland's support at a U.N. vote to condemn President Donald Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. Poland was one of 35 countries who abstained from voting on the resolution.

“Let me start with very much thanking you for the support we received on the vote today,” Haley says. “We will never forget it.”

Haley also stated that the U.S. will see Poland “as a dear friend” because of their support.

An interesting turn in the 20 odd minutes of conversation came when the comedian enacting the voice of the Polish prime minister asked Haley whether she knew about an island named Binomo, which he described as being near Vietnam in the South China Sea.

To this Haley replies, “Yes, yes.”

The comedian further stated that Binomo had recently declared independence and also had elections in which Russia made an intervention.

To this Haley replied, “Yes of course they [Russia] did.”

The comedian then stated that due to the Russian intervention in Binomo, the situation in the South China Sea was tense.

Haley replied saying that the U.S. was aware of the situation and was keeping a track of the development in the South China Sea.

When asked as to what should be done about the fictional island’s situation, Haley said, “Let me find out exactly what our stance is on that, and what if anything the U.S. is doing or thinks should be done, and I will report back to you on that as well.”

According to a report by the Post and Courier, John Degory, a spokesman for Haley, said Tuesday, “We have nothing to share on that at this time .”

Degory did not confirm or deny the authenticity of the video.

Haley is not the first politician to have been at the receiving end of a prank by the duo.

In July, Energy Secretary Rick Perry was pranked into thinking that he was talking to Ukraine Prime Minister Volodymyr Hroisman on cyber hacking and a biofuel breakthrough, in a phone call.

During the phone call, the comedians pitched a new fuel idea to Perry and also discussed Trump’s decision to back down from the Paris climate accord.

They have also memorably prank called Senator John McCain and singer Elton John.