HMD Global has been doing quite well in selling Nokia Android phones and the company is showing no signs of stopping. HMD is preparing to launch the Nokia 7 Plus and the Nokia 1 in 2018, and both handsets have already appeared online thanks to a couple of leaked images.

The leaked renders for the Nokia 7 Plus and the Nokia 1 were shared online by notorious leaker Evan Blass (@evleaks) on Twitter. HMD hasn’t announced either of the devices yet, but it’s being speculated that both Nokia Android phones may be announced later this month during Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018 in Barcelona, Spain.

The Nokia 7 Plus

The leaked render for the Nokia 7 Plus shows that the device will arrive with thin bezels and a display with rounded corners. Previous rumors about the device suggest that the display will measure 6 inches and it will have an 18:9 aspect ratio. Unfortunately, information on screen resolution hasn’t been leaked yet, as pointed out by Phone Arena.

On the back of the Nokia 7 Plus is a set of vertically aligned dual cameras. Most notably, the camera module has the Zeiss branding on it which means that the optics have been developed by the German camera lens maker of the same name. This isn’t that all too surprising considering previous Nokia Android phones have had Zeiss camera lenses, but it’s still significant that the company is involved in bringing better camera performance for mid-range Nokia Android phones.

As for specs, previously leaked benchmarks indicate that the Nokia 7 Plus will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 660 processor with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, according to Android Central. If this is accurate, this would mean a significant upgrade from the Snapdragon 630 that’s inside the regular Nokia 7 from last year. The dual cameras are believed to have 12MP and 13MP sensors, while the front-facing camera may have a 16MP sensor.

On the software side of things, the Nokia 7 Plus will be powered by Android One. Google’s Android One logo is also emblazoned on the back of the device as seen on the leaked render. This means that the Nokia 7 Plus will not only run pure Android, but it will also receive timely software updates. This also means that users will be able to get the phone from Google’s Project Fi.

Unlike the Nokia 7 which was only available in China, the Nokia 7 Plus is rumored to arrive in the United States and other international markets this year. It’s also believed that the upcoming smartphone will be supported by major U.S. mobile carriers.

The Nokia 1

The Nokia 1 will be a low-end smartphone, and its leaked render certainly shows that. The device features a smaller display that’s believed to have a 720p HD screen resolution. The device is also said to arrive with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage.

HMD will most likely position the Nokia 1 as a budget-friendly option for developing markets. On the software side of things, the Nokia 1 will run Android Go Edition, Google’s lightweight version of Android that’s specifically designed to run on devices with 512MB or 1GB of RAM.

Photo: REUTERS/Paul Hanna