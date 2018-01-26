HMD Global is expected to official launch the new Nokia 9 Android flagship phone at Mobile World Congress 2018. Now a bunch of smartphone cases may have already leaked the upcoming Nokia Android phone.

A bunch of Nokia 9 cases are now being sold on Amazon by various smartphone case makers. Terrapin, a popular phone case maker in the U.K., has even listed Nokia 9 cases on its own website, as first reported by GizmoChina.

The cases may have confirmed previous rumors that the Nokia 9 will arrive with dual cameras on its back. The phone cases also show that the upcoming device will have a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. The Nokia 9 appears to have very thin bezels and a display that appears to have an 18:9 aspect ratio.

HMD Global already released the Nokia 8 last year and that device arrived with dual cameras on the back. However, the Nokia 8 still had its fingerprint scanner up front. The name may indicate that the Nokia 9 is a successor to the Nokia 8, but it’s actually a new line of high-end Nokia Android phones from HMD, as pointed out by Android Headlines.

Back in December, International Business Times reported that the Nokia 9 was already certified by China’s 3C and the FCC, which also shared most of the handset's specs. The device is listed as having a 5.5-inch OLED display that’s supplied by LG. Inside, the device will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 processor with 128GB of storage. The handset is also listed as having a 3,250mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

As for the cameras, the Nokia 9 will have a 5MP front-facing camera and a 12MP+13MP camera combo on its back. One of the dual cameras on the back may have a x2 optical zoom lens, but that hasn’t been confirmed yet. On the software side of things, the handset will run Android 8.0 Oreo.

The Nokia 9 is expected to make its first official public appearance during MWC 2018 in Barcelona, Spain. HMD chief product officer Juho Sarvikas even went on Twitter to tell fans that they should expect the company’s MWC 2018 presentation “to be awesome.”

It’s being speculated that the company may actually reveal at least four phones during the event: the Nokia 9, the 2018 Nokia 6, an upgraded Nokia 7 and the 4G-capable Nokia 3310. There’s also a rumor a new Nokia 8 variant may also be announced at the event.

