Something to watch out for at this year’s Mobile World Congress is HMD Global’s comeback with new Nokia phones. The Finnish company has apparently teased that fans can expect something “awesome” when it introduces its new handsets at the Barcelona exhibition next month.

Just this Thursday, HMD chief product officer Juho Sarvikas took to Twitter to tease what the company has been up to ahead of MWC 2018. “Sorry for radio silence. Been super busy planning #MWC2018. Please expect it to be awesome,” he tweeted.

Sarvikas did not share what “awesome” devices they are preparing to launch in February, but NokiaPowerUser believes that the rumored flagship-grade Nokia 9, Nokia 6 (2018), an upgraded Nokia 7 and the Nokia 3310 4G could be part of the lineup. There are also speculations claiming an upgraded version of the high-end Nokia 8 could show up at MWC.

Last month, IBTimes learned that Nokia 9 has already passed through the FCC, revealing that the possible flagship Nokia phone for this year could come with a 5.5-inch OLED display (courtesy of LG), Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 SoC and 128GB of onboard storage.

A previous leak also indicated that the Nokia 9 could come equipped with dual cameras with wide and telephoto zoom lenses. Renders even suggest that the smartphone could have vertically aligned cameras above a rear-mounted fingerprint reader.

As for the rumored 2018 edition of the Nokia 6, the device could feature an Infinity Display-like screen just like the one found on Samsung’s Galaxy S8 and Galaxy Note 8 flagships. A photo spotted in a TENAA listing appears to show the device sporting an edge-to-edge display with very thin top and bottom bezels.

Nothing much has been said about the Nokia 8 (2018) and the Nokia 3310 4G. Meanwhile, there are reports claiming HMD could introduce a new Nokia 7 called Nokia 7 Plus, which is believed to sport a 5.2-inch display, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 630 processor, 1GB RAM and 8GB of internal storage.

When HMD attended last year’s MWC, it introduced budget-friendly handsets consisting of the Nokia 3, 5 and 6. It also announced the return of the very successful Nokia 3310 at the time, according to Phone Arena.

This year, everyone is expecting HMD to not only showcase its affordable lineup at the annual Barcelona event, but also the mid-tier and high-end smartphones that have been making headlines since late last year.

Photo: Reuters/Paul Hanna