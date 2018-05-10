HMD Global will launch its very first Nokia smartphone that features a display notch on May 16. The upcoming phone is believed to be called the Nokia X and its appearance has already been leaked alongside its full specs.

The upcoming Nokia X smartphone was spotted on TENAA, the Chinese equivalent of the FCC. The device is listed with the model number TA-1099 and it comes with a 5.8-inch LCD display with 2280 x 1080 screen resolution. The device is listed as being powered by an octa-core 1.8GHz processor inside. It’s also being speculated that the processor might actually be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 chipset.

The Nokia X is listed as having 3GB/4GB/6GB of RAM with 32GB/64GB of internal storage. The device has a microSD card slot that accommodates up to 128GB of expanded storage. The device is also packing a 3,000mAh battery, and it features dual 16-megapixel cameras on its back. The Nokia X is listed as having support for VoLTE and running Android 8.1 Oreo straight out of the box.

Overall, the device seems like a formidable mid-range handset that comes with a design commonly attributed to flagship phones. NokiaMob places the Nokia X as a handset between the Nokia 7 Plus and the Nokia 6.1 in terms of its specs.

In terms of design, HMD Global appears to be following the current smartphone trend. The Nokia X features a display notch like the Apple iPhone X. The notch on the Nokia X is just a lot smaller, but it’s big enough to house the front-facing camera and the earpiece. The phone still features a bottom bezel, but it’s very thin like the one that’s found on the LG G7 ThinQ.

The Nokia X appears to feature an aluminum frame while its back seems to be protected by glass like the Nokia 8 Sirocco. However, the images that have been leaked so far may be showing a highly polished aluminum back so it’s difficult to say if it really has a glass back. The phone is said to arrive in three color options: blue, black and silver white.

The Nokia X is expected to be announced on May 16 in Beijing, China. The expected starting price of the handset is $250, according to GSM Arena. The phone will likely go on sale in China first, while an international release remains uncertain.

