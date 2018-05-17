The OnePlus 6 has been officially announced and it comes with a notch on its display. The handset will be available to purchase on May 22 with its price starting at $529.

The OnePlus 6 ditches the all-metal design for an all-glass design and it is available in midnight black, mirror black and silk white color options. Despite having a glass back, OnePlus didn’t include wireless charging. OnePlus says that the device is water resistant, but it doesn’t carry an IP rating of any kind, according to Android Police. Perhaps the handset is only able to survive light showers of rain or being dropped in a shallow puddle. This doesn’t seem to be the type of device that should be submerged in deep water.

The company’s signature alert slider makes its return on the OnePlus 6, but it’s now located on the right side of the device. The company said that it had to move the alert slider due to the new layout of the phone’s components, according to The Verge. The phone still features a headphone jack along with the USB Type-C port and a single bottom-firing speaker.

Photo: OnePlus

The device comes with a 6.2-inch AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 2,280 x 1,080 and a 19:9 aspect ratio. Since it’s the new smartphone trend, the OnePlus 6 also comes with a notch on its display. The notch is a lot smaller than what’s found on the iPhone X and it can be hidden through software options.

Inside, the OnePlus 6 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor with 6GB/8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space. There’s also a 256GB model but it will only be available for the midnight black version. The battery capacity on the OnePlus 6 is the same as the one found inside the OnePlus 5T and that’s a 3,300mAh battery. The battery still supports the company’s Dash Charge fast charging technology.

On the back of the OnePlus 6 is a dual-camera setup that has been given a slight bump in specs. The handset comes with a 16-megapixel camera and secondary 20-megapixel shooter. Both cameras are equipped with an f/1.7 aperture lens, but the 16MP camera comes with a sensor that’s 19 percent larger than what’s in the 5T. The 16MP camera also comes with optical image stabilization.

Photo: OnePlus

Like its predecessor, the dual cameras on the OnePlus 6 come with advanced HDR that’s powered by the company’s algorithm. The cameras, including the 16MP front-facing shooter, also support Portrait Mode to deliver blurred backgrounds. OnePlus has even added new bokeh effects to portrait photos.

On the software side of things, the OnePlus 6 will ship with Android 8.1 Oreo with the latest version of Oxygen OS running on top. The device will support Google’s Project Treble to deliver faster software updates and users will also be able to take part in the Android P beta.

The OnePlus 6 will be available to buy in the United States and Europe starting on May 22 from the OnePlus online store. All variants will be available at launch. The $529 model is the mirror black variant with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Meanwhile, the 8GB RAM/128GB model costs $579, while the 8GB RAM/256GB model costs $629.

Photo: OnePlus