The Oscars are here, but unfortunately, the night isn't always one of the more exciting ones when it comes to television.

Though the broadcast is live, and anything could happen, there isn't always a guarantee that there will be either a Jennifer Lawrence tripping onstage moment or an envelope-gate controversy to liven things up. And with this year's awards potentially very easy to predict in most categories, there may not be too many surprises which do so either. Thankfully, the fun can be spiced up in your own living room with a great drinking game.

Check out our game below and make sure to follow these rules for a truly memorable and fun Oscars night:

Take A Sip:

When a joke fails to properly land

You correctly guess a winner. Use our printable Oscars Ballot HERE to help.

If Jimmy Kimmel makes a joke where the punchline is the title of a best picture nominee. Take two sips if that joke somehow also includes President Trump.

When a reference is made to how rarely horror movies like "Get Out" are nominated for Oscars.

When a reference is made to how often Meryl Streep is nominated for an Oscar.

When someone's name is mispronounced.

When someone is seen tearing up.

For every joke about Donald Trump. It doesn't matter if it's about his policies, politics or general behavior.

Take A Shot:

When Harvey Weinstein is mentioned. Take two shots if a chorus of boos breaks out afterwards.

When a nominee's face betrays how they really feel about losing.

When "Dunkirk" wins any technical awards.

For every sex joke about humans/fishmen/peaches. If you've seen the Best Picture nominees, you know what they're referencing.

For every joke about how long the telecast actually is.

When a presenter literally cannot read the teleprompter and needs help doing so.

For every reference Jimmy Kimmel makes to his feud with Matt Damon.

Finish Your Drink:

When a reference is made to "Envelopegate."

If "Get Out" or another unexpected nominee takes home an award in a shocker.

If a winner mentions their childhood in their acceptance speech.

When a winner claims they didn't have a speech prepared.

Chug It Down:

If news breaks during the broadcast that a nominee or winner is being accused of harassment or misconduct.

If someone accidentally curses—and it makes it past the sensor.

Please remember to drink responsibly (if you're 21 or older, if younger, drink that soda or water responsibly).

The 90th Annual Academy Awards air tonight at 8 p.m. EST on ABC. To add some fun to your drinking game, try it with one of THESE Oscar themed cocktails.

Photo: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images