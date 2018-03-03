Costume designer Jacqueline Durran is up for not one, but two awards at the Oscars Sunday night--in the same category. She’s nominated twice for Best Costume Design for both her work on “Beauty and the Beast” and “Darkest Hour,” against the designers on “Phantom Thread,” “The Shape of Water” and “Victoria & Abdul.”

While it’s of course not a guarantee that she’ll win when the award is given out on Sunday, she does have two chances. But, if she does win, which of her films is she likely to win for? International Business Times asked Durran that exact question.

It was difficult for her to choose between the two projects because they were both so intricate and “different,” but ultimately she decided that her costume work on “Beauty and the Beast” is the most likely to win her the Oscar.

“I did make a lot more things... for ‘Beauty and the Beast,’” she told IBT. “For Churchill, I’m not sure how many costumes we made, but it was certainly in the 10s...for ‘Beauty and the Beast,’ I think we made more than 500. Just such a different scale. So, I think, in that regard, the amount we created for ‘Beauty and the Beast,’ I would go with ‘Beauty and the Beast.’”

Aside from the overall quantity of costumes that had to be made for the Disney film, there was a lot more creativity required for the attire, as well.

“The village was a made-up place and all of the villagers’ costumes were made-up, and all of the Prince’s costumes were made-up,” Durran said. “Nothing was really period.”

She had easily-available photos of each character for “Darkest Hour” to replicate costumes from, whereas she only had the 1991 animated “Beauty and the Beast” to use as inspiration for the Emma Watson-starring flick.

When it comes down to it though, Durran’s simply very excited to be nominated and was very surprised when she first found out about it.

“I tried not to think about it too much before and then when I was actually nominated twice, I was sort of shocked,” she said. “I was surprisingly in shock for the whole of the rest of the afternoon. We get the nominations at lunchtime. I couldn’t quite believe it.”

“Darkest Hour” is available now on digital and Blu-ray.