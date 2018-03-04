Jimmy Kimmel has been hosting “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” since 2003, sharing information about what’s going on in the world of entertainment and beyond, but he only shares tidbits about himself here and there, leaving much to be wondered. The 50-year-old talk show personality is gearing up to host the Oscars once again Sunday night, making this the perfect time to get to know the start just a little bit better.

Here are six fun facts to check out about Kimmel before the Oscars begin:

1. He was an altar boy.

After moving from Brooklyn, New York to Las Vegas with his family when he was nine years old, Kimmel began volunteering as an altar boy at a Roman Catholic Church. He did so for seven years.

2. He attended college, but never graduated.

The television host started his college career at the University of Nevada, where he stayed for one year before transferring to Arizona State University. He studied there for two years, but did not graduate and receive a degree.

3. He had a few radio jobs before finding the right fit.

While still in university, he worked as a college radio personality and fell in love with the job. He moved on to have positions at morning radio shows in Tucson and Phoenix in Arizona, as well as Tampa and Seattle, but he was fired from them all. He eventually landed at KROQ in Los Angeles, becoming Jimmy the Sports Guy on The Kevin and Bean Show, which was his first big break.

4. His television career started out on Comedy Central.

In 1997, Kimmel joined as the host of the network’s game show “Win Ben Stein’s Money,” along with Ben Stein. A couple years later, he co-created and co-hosted Comedy Central’s “The Man Show,” as well, before leaving the game show in 2001.

5. He loves cookbooks.

People often have a few cookbooks scattered in their kitchen here and there, but Kimmel considers himself to be an addict and asserts he possesses over 1,000 of them.

6. His family is also involved in the entertainment industry.

Kimmel’s brother, Jonathan Kimmel, has worked as either a writer, producer or actor on shows like “South Park,” “Crank Yankers,” “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” “The Bonnie Hunt Show.” Meanwhile, Jimmy’s sister, Jill Bryan, hosted a local television show in Arizona.