The Oscars have wrapped and there was no major mix-up like during last year’s show. Consider that a win for returning host, Jimmy Kimmel, and all those nominated. That means when “The Shape of Water” was announced as the winner of best picture, they meant it.

The film’s director and co-writer, Guillermo del Toro, already gave one speech during the ceremony after accepting the award for best director, but he still had a lot left to say to the audience after the best picture announcement.

He came up on stage with many of the movie’s cast and crew to accept the Oscar and made his way to the podium to share a little story that includes another big-time director, Steven Spielberg.

Photo: MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images

“A few weeks ago, Steven Spielberg said if you find yourself there on the podium, remember that you’re part of our legacy, our world of filmmakers, and be proud of it,” del Toro said. “I’m very very proud, I want to dedicate this to every young filmmaker.”

Del Toro continued by giving his thoughts on the win and what it really means to him.

“I was a kid enamored with movies, growing up in Mexico, I thought this would never happen, it happens,” he said.

After explaining how he’s so happy and amazed that this happened, he encouraged others to go after their dreams and to not be afraid because it can happen for them, too.

“I want to tell you, everyone that is dreaming of a parable, of using genre-fantasy to tell the stories about the things that are real in the world today, you can do it. This is a door, kick it open and come in. Thank you very much.”

Now that this door has been kicked down, del Toro has a few more projects to work on, including directing a new “Pinocchio” film, as well as the upcoming drama “Nightmare Alley.” He’s also working on a few new shows. Essentially, be on the lookout for a lot more from the Oscar winner.