Sam Heughan fans are used to seeing the star in “Outlander,” but he has ditched the kilt and the 18th century in his new movie trailer. Heughan is a modern day secret agent in the first “Spy Who Dumped Me” promo video (seen above).

The trailer for the comedy, which Heughan filmed last summer while he had a break between “Outlander” Seasons 3 and 4, debuted Wednesday on Ellen DeGeneres’ talk show. Heughan also shared the video with fans on Twitter.

“I can’t wait for you all to see this!!! Here’s the trailer for #SpyWhoDumpedMe. In theaters August 3!” he wrote along with the hashtag #MilaAndKateForPresident.

Photo: Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Heughan appears in the trailer briefly, just enough to prove that he’s an action star. The movie follows Kate McKinnon (“Saturday Night Live”) and Mila Kunis (“Bad Moms”) as two friends whose normal lives are interrupted when Kunis’ character discovers that her ex-boyfriend is actually a spy who is in a lot of trouble. Heughan’s character appears to be tracking down the ex.

In the trailer, Heughan’s character interrogates the women and also appears to be caught in a shootout. Another shot reveals him looking rather dapper in a James Bond-like suit. One still from the video also reveals that Heughan has a love interest. It’s hard to tell who the blonde woman is, but that could be Mila Kunis in a wig.

The action comedy also stars Justin Theroux, Gillian Anderson and Hasan Minaj.

Heughan has raved about his time working on “The Spy Who Dumped Me.” He tweeted last year that McKinnon is “SO cool and funny” and revealed he was doing some stunts for the flick. It seems he was able to do the stunt work on his own without too much trouble. As previously reported, he noted that he didn’t suffer any major injuries.

In the same Q&A session, Heughan revealed that his Scottish brogue wouldn’t appear in the Lionsgate movie. Instead, he would speak with a Hungarian accent.

“The Spy Who Dumped Me” will likely give fans the dose of Heughan that they’ll be craving at the end of the “Outlander” hiatus. The show’s third season wrapped up in December and isn’t expect to return to Starz until the fall.

“The Spy Who Dumped Me” hits theaters Aug. 3.