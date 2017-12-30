As the weather inches towards consistently freezing temperatures, many people nationwide have taken to social media to share video footage of what happens when boiling water is thrown outside. The end product, however, appears to be a white cloud of vapor and crystallized water that seemingly resembles snow. 

The experiment has gone viral on social media as more continue to share their experience with it, including weather observer and meteorologist Adam Gill. The man conducted his own version of the scientific experiment as temperatures hit -31 degrees Thursday in Mount Washington, New Hampshire. Gill stepped outside amidst frigid temperatures, then dumped a pitcher filled with boiling hot water and watched as hurricane-force winds transformed the liquid into snow.

Mount Washington Observatory, the non-profit weather observation station behind Gill's experiment, claimed that its "tried...[the experiement] as "warm" as -10°F, but the colder the better and also having a bit of wind helps too." 

"All you have to do is bundle up, get some boiling water, and throw it out in the subzero temperatures and see what happens," one reporter in North Dakota said of the experiment in 2014 when it first surfaced, according to the Los Angeles Times

Those that have attempted to replicate the experiment at home have come to learn that while the boiling water becomes seemingly snowy ice and vapor mixture, it's still technically scalding hot water at the end of it all. Therefore, many have faced the harsh reality that they can burn themselves if the experiment manages to go awry.

There were individuals that succeeded in successfully completing the experiment, however.  

Birthed in 2014, the experiment managed to make waves online among social media users. Around this time, the Los Angeles Times counted at least 50 people online who claimed to have scalded themselves after coming into contact with the blazing hot water as it hit the cold air.

"Maybe throwing boiling water in the air last night wasn't a great idea. #ouch #burnt," one person tweeted a picture of their scaled hand following their 2014 experiment.

"So we tried to do one of those boiling water videos we have seen all day and we ended up at the ER lol #fail," another person tweeted in 2014. 

Tossing boiling hot water with frigid temperatures in the air isn't the only cold-weather experiment people can try. Individuals have made frozen bubbles by blowing the soapy substance outside, but ensured that they have enough time to freeze before it hits the ground or another surface. Balloons can also be used when temperatures are cold as one blows it up and ties it outside to deflate, then brings it back inside to watch it reinflate in the warmth.  

Boiling Water Weather Observer/Meteorologist Adam Gill is pictured December 28, 2017 as he dumps of pitcher of boiling hot water, which turns into a snow-like substance in temperatures of -31°F in Mount Washington, New Hampshire. Photo: Facebook