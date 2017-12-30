As the weather inches towards consistently freezing temperatures, many people nationwide have taken to social media to share video footage of what happens when boiling water is thrown outside. The end product, however, appears to be a white cloud of vapor and crystallized water that seemingly resembles snow.

The experiment has gone viral on social media as more continue to share their experience with it, including weather observer and meteorologist Adam Gill. The man conducted his own version of the scientific experiment as temperatures hit -31 degrees Thursday in Mount Washington, New Hampshire. Gill stepped outside amidst frigid temperatures, then dumped a pitcher filled with boiling hot water and watched as hurricane-force winds transformed the liquid into snow.

Mount Washington Observatory, the non-profit weather observation station behind Gill's experiment, claimed that its "tried...[the experiement] as "warm" as -10°F, but the colder the better and also having a bit of wind helps too."

"All you have to do is bundle up, get some boiling water, and throw it out in the subzero temperatures and see what happens," one reporter in North Dakota said of the experiment in 2014 when it first surfaced, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Those that have attempted to replicate the experiment at home have come to learn that while the boiling water becomes seemingly snowy ice and vapor mixture, it's still technically scalding hot water at the end of it all. Therefore, many have faced the harsh reality that they can burn themselves if the experiment manages to go awry.

Oops! This boiling water to #snow experiment didn’t go quite as planned for this dad in #NewJersey. pic.twitter.com/51OqrmLcZk — AMHQ (@AMHQ) December 29, 2017

There were individuals that succeeded in successfully completing the experiment, however.

it’s so cold out that if you throw boiling water into the air it turns into snow, here’s a little canadian science lesson. pic.twitter.com/97vOMwS0ab — Goody Grace (@goodygrace) December 26, 2017

People across the country are throwing boiling water into the air to watch it turn into snow! https://t.co/PGTMpUFLhB pic.twitter.com/frp99nHqTj — Good Morning America (@GMA) December 29, 2017

We could watch this for hours. Watch as boiling water turns instantly into #snow in Ramsey, #MN. Be careful if you try this at home, but take a video and tag us if you do! pic.twitter.com/au8XFMYRDS — AMHQ (@AMHQ) December 27, 2017

A man threw a pot of boiling water in -25 degrees & instantly creates an amazing cloud of snow! pic.twitter.com/XiFmIANrT5 — Jon Najarian (@jonnajarian) December 27, 2017

When it’s -40, you can throw boiling water into the air and it turns to snow ❄️ ⛄️ pic.twitter.com/SBpmQOYyFJ — JONAH CHIVILO (@JonahChivilo) December 30, 2017

Birthed in 2014, the experiment managed to make waves online among social media users. Around this time, the Los Angeles Times counted at least 50 people online who claimed to have scalded themselves after coming into contact with the blazing hot water as it hit the cold air.

"Maybe throwing boiling water in the air last night wasn't a great idea. #ouch #burnt," one person tweeted a picture of their scaled hand following their 2014 experiment.

"So we tried to do one of those boiling water videos we have seen all day and we ended up at the ER lol #fail," another person tweeted in 2014.

Maybe throwing boiling water in the air last night wasn't a great idea. #ouch #burnt pic.twitter.com/33fPaq2bTW — Amanda Collins (@22_manda2012) January 7, 2014

So we tried to do one of those boiling water videos we have seen all day and we ended up at the ER lol #fail pic.twitter.com/F8AGP3moof — Kirstey Pembleton (@kirstey_34) January 7, 2014

Tossing boiling hot water with frigid temperatures in the air isn't the only cold-weather experiment people can try. Individuals have made frozen bubbles by blowing the soapy substance outside, but ensured that they have enough time to freeze before it hits the ground or another surface. Balloons can also be used when temperatures are cold as one blows it up and ties it outside to deflate, then brings it back inside to watch it reinflate in the warmth.

Photo: Facebook