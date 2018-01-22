The Philadelphia Eagles are back in the Super Bowl for the first time since 2005. Ahead of their matchup against the New England Patriots, head coach Doug Pederson didn't suffer any notable injuries against the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Championship.

After losing quarterback Carson Wentz for the season, the Eagles may have had a mild panic attack when Nick Foles underwent x-rays on his ribs. However, Foles quickly dispelled any notion that the injury was serious.

"I’m good. I’m good," Foles told ESPN.

After emerging from the X-ray room for another look at his injured ribs moments ago, Eagles’ QB Nick Foles told ESPN’s Sal Paolantonio: “They were just checking. I’m good. I’m good.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 22, 2018

Foles remained in the game in the fourth quarter with the Eagles comfortably ahead, 38-7. On the final drive of the game, reserve quarterback Nate Sudfeld entered the game to take a knee to run out the clock.

Along with Wentz, the Eagles will continue to be without left tackle Jason Peters (MCL and ACL), linebacker Jordan Hicks (ruptured Achilles), running back Darren Sproles (arm and ACL), special teams Chris Maragos (knee) and kicker Caleb Sturgis (quad).

Dannell Ellerbe missed Sunday's game due to hamstring injury. The Eagles also were without offensive tackle Will Beatty, wide receiver Marcus Johnson, running back Wendell Smallwood, cornerback Sidney Jones, defensive end Steven Means and defensive tackle Elijah Qualls.

