Pippa Middleton's father-in-law was charged with sexual assault.

On Tuesday, James Matthews' dad, David Matthews, was arrested at Paris Orly airport for allegedly attacking a teenage girl between 1998 and 1999. One in Paris and another in St. Barts, Daily Mail reported. He was placed in custody at the Brigade for the Protection of minors and spent full 48 hours there.

David is currently being investigated for the 'rape of a minor by a person with authority over his victim'. The French authorities investigate him via "mis en examen," a procedure where authorities will have six months to decide whether he will be brought to trial.

"David Matthews categorically denies the allegation and unequivocally contests the untrue and scandalous accusation," the family spokesperson said about the claims.

Pippa and David's son, James, were first spotted together in 2012. However, their romance did not last long as they reportedly split in February 2013. Pippa started dating Nico Jackson.

However, after two years, Pippa and Jackson broke up. On the same month they called it quits, she was spotted at Matthew's house. In January 2016, Pippa and James rekindled their romance.

"James [Matthews] has always been on the scene," a source previously told E! News. "He is super charismatic and charming, good looking and always held a torch for Pippa. They have always had insane chemistry, but Pippa was always in a relationship."

Pippa and James made their relationship official in March 2016. He proposed to her in July and they got married in May 2017.

Prince William and Kate Middleton's children 4-year-old Prince George and 2-year-old Princess Charlotte were among the entourage. The little prince was the pageboy while his sister was among the bridesmaid.

Meanwhile, Pippa did not choose the Duchess of Cambridge as her bridesmaid, maid of honor or matron of honor. The reason remains unknown but some believe that Kate also didn't want to upstage her sister.

"Kate would upstage her sister. It's a tricky situation for Pippa. She would want her sister by her side, as who else would she trust to make things go well?" said royal author Judy Wade. "But if your sister is a future Queen, she is going to upstage the bride and draw attention. Kate would want to be in the background as much as possible."

