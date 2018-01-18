Bluehole Studio Inc. and PUBG Corporation are rolling out a new update to the PC version of “PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds.” This new PC update comes days after new controller options were introduced to the Xbox One version of the multiplayer online battle royale game.

The new PC update is a minor one, but it brings some important changes to the game. First of all, it comes with a client optimization fix that improves the online performance of “PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds” when numerous players are staying in one area. Previously, the game would start lagging when a large number of players engage in a big firefight in one area, according to DualShockers.

The new update also addresses another bug that allowed characters to be “instantly stopped and adjusted.” And it also fixes the bug that’s causing character movement in a replay to be unnatural. It seems many players have complained about these issues, so PUBG Corp. is now providing fixes for these bugs.

The official patch notes posted on the “PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds” Forums can also be found below:

Client Optimization

Reduced lowered performance issue when many players were in the same area

Bug Fixes

Fixed the issue where character movement was instantly stopped and adjusted

Fixed the issue where character movement seemed unusual during the replay

The developers also promised that soon they will be sharing more information about an update that they are currently working on.

The new PC update comes four days after an update was rolled out to the Xbox One version of the game. The Xbox One update added new controller preset options. The left trigger (LT) can now be used to aim down the sight of one’s weapon, while the left bumper (LB) can now be used to aim down the sight from a third-person perspective.

Meanwhile, Tencent Holdings Ltd. recently announced that it is going after “PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds” cheaters and hackers as it prepares to launch the top-selling game in China. The company has enlisted Chinese police to deal with underground rings that create and sell cheat software for the game, Bloomberg has learned.

“‘PUBG’ is going through a puberty of sorts and cheaters threaten to stunt its growth,” Kim Hak-joon, a gaming stocks analyst for South Korea’s Kiwoom Securities Co., said. “Cheaters mostly drive away new users, and without retaining new users, ‘PUBG’ won’t be able to consolidate its early success and become a long-lasting hit.”

Niko Partners analyst Daniel Ahmad has also given his two cents on why there are so many cheaters in “PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds.” “There are more cheaters than any normal game because of the huge popularity. [And] China as a gaming country is very competitive. There’s a reason why e-sports and pay-to-win is so big there,” he said.

Photo: Xbox.com