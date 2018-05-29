A picture showing four female New York police officers posing with male strippers at a senior citizen center on May 13 surfaced on social media Sunday, potentially leading to a reprimand from the department.

The controversial photo shows the officers smiling while standing next to two scantily clad male strippers at a Mother’s Day party at the ARC XVI Fort Washington Senior Center in Upper Manhattan. The male dancers appear to be wearing nothing more than boots and a G-String.

Two officers were identified as Neighborhood Coordination Officers Amber Guzman and Nathalie Lebron, the New York Daily News reported. Police spokeswoman Sgt. Jessica McRorie told the paper that the officers' commanding officer "will address the incident at the precinct level.”

NYPD cops under fire for racy photo with male stripper https://t.co/NJ2gFk1xLV pic.twitter.com/nzjQyfOPvt — New York Post (@nypost) May 28, 2018

It is a tradition for officers to attend the senior center’s annual Mother’s Day event, McRorie said, adding that the policewomen were "not aware that the males in the photo would be present at this event."

An unidentified police officer told the Daily News that the photo was harmless and that the officers involved didn’t mean to offend anyone.

"Everyone's having a good time there," the officer said. "It's not like the cops are the ones stripping. Come on, how does that not make those cops more endearing? They're there having a good time with the people there."

Male police officers have faced discipline in the past for taking photos or being in videos with civilians wearing racy outfits.

In September 2011, Detective Gregory Gordon was among several officers seen on video dancing with scantily clad partygoers during the Labor Day Parade in Brooklyn. The NYPD opened an investigation into the video and eventually transferred Gordon from his Brooklyn precinct to Staten Island.

Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images