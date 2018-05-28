A video of police officers wrestling a woman to the ground and punching her in the head at a New Jersey beach went viral causing backlash and sparking a police investigation. The incident took place Saturday at the Wildwood beach.

A violent scuffle broke out between officers and a 20-year-old woman suspected of underage drinking. Emily Weinman of Philadelphia was arrested and charged with aggravated assault on a police officer, aggravated assault by spitting bodily fluids at/on a police officer, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, obstruction and minor in possession of alcohol.

The video shows a Wildwood police officer punching Weinman twice — once in the head and once in the neck — and putting her in a chokehold. Another officer can be seen trying to subdue the woman as voices are heard in the background saying, "stop resisting."

In a Facebook post, Weinman wrote that two officers first confronted her and her friend. She admitted to being in possession of alcohol while underage, but said she wasn’t drinking when the officers approached them. She said she took a breathalyzer test, which came back negative.

According to Weinman, the officers said they were going to arrest her when she refused to give them her name.

“I tripped and fell and the cop tackled me to the ground and smashed my head into the sand,” Weinman wrote. “At that point I blacked out and fought any way possible trying to get up and push him off me.”

Weinman wrote that she was “partly wrong in a way” for not giving the officer her name.

“Like I said I didn’t do anything wrong and anything could’ve been written on that paper, the whole situation was iffy and I didn’t trust it,” she wrote. “Especially being aware of the fact of how grimy law enforcement can be now a days.”

After the video went viral on social media, several users condemned the incident calling it an excessive use of force from the officers.

The police department issued a statement about the arrest on Facebook Sunday, saying: "An Internal Affairs Investigation was immediately initiated into this matter and the involved officers have been reassigned to administrative duty pending the outcome of a full and thorough investigation."

The Wildwood Police are also asking anyone with new video footage to come forward to help with the investigation.

