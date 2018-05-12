Meghan Markle has won the approval of the British.

Opinium Research's Monarchy Tracker did a survey about the royals ahead of Prince Harry and Markle's nuptials. According to the results, 56 percent of British people believe that the "Suits" actress is a good addition to the family and 40 percent gave a favorable opinion to the future royal.

"The increase in approval for Meghan Markle this year far outweighs that seen by any Royal Family member, largely through winning over those who were previously unaware of her," said Priya Minhas of Opinium research (via Express).

"And, perhaps more importantly, she has retained this popularity for over six months," she continued. "And that is not always a given considering the sustained level of press attention that she has garnered."

Despite the couple's increasing popularity, 53 percent of the respondents admitted that they would not watch the royal wedding coverage next week. Only 38 percent plan to do so.

In related news, Prince Harry's cousin-in-law, Mike Tindall, has nothing but positive words about the couple. The former England rugby ace is "really happy" for the prince and the actress and even praised them.

"She is lovely," Tindall said about Markle. "They are obviously besotted with each other and that's all you can ask for. There is a huge wave of support from people wanting them to be happy and successful. Zara and I can only echo that. The cousins are very close."

Tindall met Prince Harry when he won the first of his 75 England caps in 2000. Since then the two gentlemen have become good friends. The athlete has also observed how Prince Harry has matured over the years.

"He has matured perfectly and found his way," Tindall said of Markle's fiancé. "He's in a great place, where he wants to be. I'm really happy for him. "

Prince Harry had a playboy reputation before he joined the army. He also lacked the maturity that his brother, Prince William, had when the Duke of Cambridge was his age.

"He always seemed to be trying just a bit too hard to fit in, and had an absurd desire to show off — still basically a child, with nothing like the maturity of his brother at the same age," a senior courtier said.

Many noticed that Prince Harry has changed for the better especially after he joined the military.

Prince Harry and Markle are tying the knot on May 19 at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Photo: Getty Images/Victoria Jones