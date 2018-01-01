The New Year will open the next chapter of life and present new opportunities. For pregnant celebrities, 2018 is a special time because it marks the year that their babies will be born. As the final months of 2017 began to dwindle away, several celebrities have made pregnancy announcements, and many have yet to reach their due dates.

From rumored pregnancies like Kylie Jenner’s to confirmed baby bumps like Chrissy Teigen’s, here are 8 stars that are due to welcome babies in 2018.

Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson

After much speculation, on Dec. 20, Kardashian finally confirmed she was expecting her first child with NBA star boyfriend, Thompson. “My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along,” she wrote on Instagram at the time.

Chrissy Teigen And John Legend

On Nov. 21, the model announced she and her husband were expecting their second child together. Teigen got some help sharing the big news from her daughter Luna, who revealed there was a baby in her mom’s stomach.

Kate Middleton And Prince William

Technically she is a royal, but everyone is obsessed with the Duchess of Cambridge. On Sept. 4, Kensington Palace announced Middleton would be expecting her third child with Prince William in April 2018.

Behati Prinsloo And Adam Levine

On Sept. 13, the model revealed she and her husband were expecting their second child together. The couple is already parents to a daughter, Dusty Rose.

Miranda Kerr And Evan Spiegel

On Nov. 15, a spokesperson for the model revealed that she was expecting a child with her husband of six months, Spiegel. Kerr is already a mom to son, Flynn, who she shares with actor Orlando Bloom.

Jessica Alba And Cash Warren

After announcing she and husband Warren were expecting their third child together in October, the star revealed that she would be giving birth to a baby boy.

Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott

Photo: Bob Levey/Getty Images Although the lip kit maven has yet to confirm her pregnancy, multiple outlets have reported that Jenner will welcome her first child with her boyfriend in the new year. Since pregnancy rumors began circulating in September, the reality star has remained out of the spotlight and has yet to be photographed.

John Stamos And Caitlin McHugh

At the age of 54, Stamos announced that he would be having his first child with fiancée McHugh. The actor shared a special post admiring his father’s parenting skills and insisted he would try his best to be a good dad.