Prince Charles has been accused of "dodging" tax for more money to pay his staff.

In Tom Bower's tell-all book, the investigative author made surprising revelations about the future king. The "Rebel Prince: The Power, Passion and Defiance of Prince Charles" also discussed how Labour MP Austin Mitchell accused the Prince of Wales from avoiding tax to pay his staff, Express reported.

The Public Accounts Committee reportedly launched an investigation of the trees planted on duchy land for Prince Charles that amount to $3,258,203. The Duke of Cornwall allegedly took the money without paying any tax.

Prince Charles' advisers helped him boost his finances by moving his money from the duchy's capital account to the revenue account. But they refused to share the details why they did it.

However, according to Bower, Prince Charles dodges tax to pay his staff. The majority of those working for the future king is described as "official" employees, which subject them to taxes.

Prince Charles' wife Camilla Parker Bowles' tax was also questioned after she claimed for her personal upkeep as tax-deductible items even if she only undertook a very few public duties. Prince Charles' private secretary Michael Peat declined to comment on this matter.

However, according to him, the duchy's arrangements had been confidential for 700 years already. The Duke via his spokesman described the committee's report as "travesty" and "fundamentally wrong."

Gordon Brown, the Chancellor of the Exchequer at the time, defended Prince Charles. "He does not deserve to be the target of these shoddy and underhand tactics," he said.

In 2013, the Public Accounts Committee questioned Prince Charles about the capital gains tax exemptions that are given to his duchy estate. However, the next-in-line to the throne used the Human Rights Act to forbid anyone from accessing his tax returns.

In related news, Bower also claimed that Prince Charles and Camilla have outrageous travel demands. The Prince of Wales reportedly ordered to move his entire bedroom when visited a friend in northeast England. Meanwhile, Camilla loves private jets, extra security and chauffeur-driven cars in her trips.

In addition, Bower claimed that Queen Elizabeth II did not approve the pair's relationship. The monarch didn't want to see Camilla in any function or even talk about her. There was reportedly a "cold war" among the members of the royal family.

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson