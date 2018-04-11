Prince Charles appreciated the warm reception he got from Australians that he left them with a sweet message.

The Prince of Wales enjoyed a seven-day tour in the Land Down Under. Camilla Parker Bowles accompanied him in the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games. They also visited Broadbeach together, but the Duchess of Cornwall cut her trip short and flew home earlier.

The Duke was left alone to visit the Northern Territory, Vanuatu and the South Pacific island nation. Although the Duchess was not able to join the future king, he had a great time during his entire stay in Oz.

In fact, Prince Charles was "really touched" by the number of locals who arrived to welcome and greet him. "I love Australians, and I love coming here," the Prince of Wales said.

Prince Charles' visit was expected to help the country's tourism. "The value of the media exposure from this Royal Visit to the NT and the unique experiences we have here would be worth millions," said Department of Tourism and Culture deputy chief executive Andrew Hopper.

"The royal visit to Arnhem Land showcased one of Australia’s last true wilderness areas on the world’s stage — a pristine area that is accessible to tourists, yet full of wide open spaces that are brimming with wildlife, characters, adventures, and stories," he added.

Trevor Hosie, co-owner of the eco-friendly Banu Banu Beach Retreat in the coast of Nhulunbuy was also hopeful of the positive effects that Prince Charles' visit would bring to their business because it showcased the area not often seen by mainstream media. "That is great for us and hopefully it will increase our business," Hosie said.

However, the future of the monarchy in Australia remains unclear. Initially, the Duke of Cornwall was invited to give a speech to address this issue. However, Prince Charles declined the invitation.

"They apologize for the slow reply and they say the queen and the Prince of Wales have always made it clear that they believe that the future of the monarchy in Australia is for the Australian people to decide," Michael Cooney, the movement's national director, said.

Meanwhile, Paul Keating claimed that Prince Charles wants Australia to be a republic. However, according to the palace, this issue is up to the Australians to address.

"Her Majesty The Queen and The Prince of Wales have always made it clear that they believe the future of the Monarchy in Australia is a matter for the Australian people to decide," Clarence House said in a statement.

Photo: Getty Images/Mick Tsikas