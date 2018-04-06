Prince Charles has finally addressed one of Tom Bower's claims about him.

In Bower's controversial biography "Rebel Prince: The Power, Passion and Defiance of Prince Charles," he made a number of claims about the Prince of Wales. This includes Prince Charles' outrageous travel demands like moving his entire bedroom and bringing his personal toilet seat.

During a live radio interview on Wednesday, the Duke of Cornwall was asked about the rumor that he travels with his personal toilet seat. Prince Charles addressed the speculation, saying there is absolutely no truth to the author's allegation.

"Is it true that you carry your own toilet seat when you travel?" the host asked (via People).

"My own what?" Prince Charles replied, before adding "Oh, don't believe all that [expletive]."

The radio host then turned to Camilla Parker-Bowles to confirm Prince Charles' response.

"So he doesn't carry his own toilet seat when he travels?" the radio host asked the Duchess of Cornwall.

"Don't you believe that!" Camilla said.

Later, Julian Payne joked about Prince Charles and Camilla's interview. "The Prince and The Duchess’s tour of Australia and Vanuatu begins: 30 engagements, 7 days, 1 Commonwealth Games, 0 personal loo seats," he wrote on Twitter.

The Duke and Duchess are currently in Australia for the Commonwealth Games. They arrived on Wednesday at Brisbane Airport and received a warm welcome from the crowd.

On the same day, they visited the Lady Cilento Children's Hospital. The royal couple put on aprons and made the Australian's favorite Lamingtons. Later that day, they attended the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games.

"My wife and I could not be more delighted to be able to join all of you here on the Gold Coast this evening - and the many millions of you who are watching from your homes across the Commonwealth," Prince Charles said in his speech.

However, it seemed that the spectators were not convinced that they are happy to be there as they noticed that Prince Charles and Camilla looked "bored," "miserable" and "uninterested" during the event. In fact, the Duchess was photographed flicking through a magazine during the ceremony.

"Disgraceful showing by the royals, especially Camilla who is not even trying to look interested. I'm sure Diana would not have been flicking through a magazine whilst being formally welcomed. #OpeningCeremony," Lisa Auciello wrote.

Photo: Getty Images/Patrick Hamilton