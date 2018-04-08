Prince Charles never forgets to buy presents for his wife, Camilla Parker Bowles.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge graced the opening ceremony of Commonwealth Games in Australia. However, Camilla cut her trip short. On Friday, she was no longer with Prince Charles when he visited Bundaberg to reunite with the four sisters he stayed with at Devon Farm and when he met Bindi Irwin.

Although Camilla left Prince Charles to continue his tour in the Land Down Under, he always remembers her. In fact, the Prince of Wales reportedly picked up a handbag and hat at a market stall during his visit in Vanuatu.

"They make such wonderful gifts don't they," the future king said while paying the item.

During Prince Charles visit to the Pacific nation, the Duke of Cornwall was made an honorary high chief. The royal took part in a series of rituals before being given the high chief name of Mal Menaringmanu.

"I'm truly touched by the generous welcome shown to me today and by the very great honour you have bestowed on me in granting me the chiefly title," Prince Charles said. "Vanuatu, you are number one!"

It was already announced earlier that Camilla would only spend a couple of days in Australia and that she would fly home ahead of her husband. The Duchess is not expected to accompany Prince Charles in his visit to the Pacific nation of Vanuatu, Cairns, Gove and Darwin.

"There are no health reasons [for the Duchess pulling out after two days]. She is fit as a flea," the Clarence House spokesman said. "The Duchess does not like flying but I think she sometimes has to embrace that fear and get on with it."

"She is going to the games, which she regards as a very important part of the tour," the spokesman continued. "It's quite a gruelling tour, with some fantastic places for the Prince to visit."

Prince Charles and Camilla were criticized during the opening ceremony of Commonwealth Games for looking bored and uninterested. But the royal couple didn't mind the criticism. In fact, they visited Broadbeach a day after the event.

Photo: Getty Images/Mark Metcalfe