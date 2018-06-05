Princess Diana and Prince Charles' divorce will be the subject of the latest episode of "Feud."

The Prince and Princess of Wales' marriage breakdown will be featured on FX's "Feud: Charles and Diana." The series has become known for focusing on epic fights such as in "Feud: Bette and Joan," but the new season will be a bit different as it's a "love affair feud," Vogue Australia reported.

"It's going to be super juicy. It's a very different kind of feud than the feud we told with Bette and Joan. It's a love affair feud," series creator Ryan Murphy told Entertainment Weekly.

According to Murphy, a lot of actresses wanted to portray the People's Princess. He hinted that they would be doing a sympathetic depiction of Princess Diana. "I don't know. It's become sort of a Scarlett O'Hara part. A lot of people want to be Diana, and we're doing a very sympathetic portrayal of her. I don't know. I'm open to both. I don't know where we're going to land," Murphy added.

According to him, "Feud: Charles and Diana" will cover the royals' divorce up to Princess Diana's death in 1997. "Charles and Diana's story literally begins with filing the divorce papers," Murphy said (via Town & Country). "It's about that pain of the dissolving of a fairy tale, particularly for Diana. It starts with the filing of divorce papers and takes you up until her death."

Princess Diana and Prince Charles had a rocky marriage. In fact, in one interview, the late princess hinted at her husband and Camilla Parker-Bowles' affair, saying that it destroyed her own relationship with the royal. "Well, there were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded," Princess Diana said.

In addition, Paul Burrell, Princess Diana's former royal butler, claimed that Prince William and Prince Harry's mom suspected that Prince Charles was plotting an automobile accident in order to remarry. She knew that the next king wanted to tie the knot with Camilla.

"Her words were 'these next few months, are the most difficult months of my life. I fear my husband is going to kill me. In an automobile accident. With head injuries. In order that he can remarry,'" Burrell said. "That is spooky. She predicted her own death nine months before she died."

Photo: Getty Images/Fox Photos