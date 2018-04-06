Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles are busy touring Australia. The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall have several things to attend to while in the Land Down Under, so they are not slowing down despite the criticism they received after appearing "bored" and "uninterested" during the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games.

On Thursday, Prince Charles and Camilla visited Broadbeach. The royal couple met the Wales team and their supporters. They also watched the Little Nippers, who demonstrated their surfing skills.

Prince Charles and Camilla also made the most of their trip to the beach by walking along the shore. The Duchess even took off her shoes to go for a paddle and feel the sand on her feet. However, the Prince of Wales kept his brown suede shoes on while they strolled.

Daily Mail also shared photos of the couple engaging in different games. Prince Charles and Camilla played table tennis. The Duchess decided that the sport was something she would "leave to the professionals."

Camilla also tried the cue or billiard sports. The Duchess was evidently not familiar with it as she took some time to figure out how to use a cue.

Later that day, Camilla visited the Velodrome to see the preliminary and final races. She also presented medals for the women's team persuit.

On the other hand, Prince Charles visited the Optus Aquatic Centre to present the medals for the men's para-sport 200 meter freestyle and women's 200 meter freestyle. The Prince of Wales also met Olympic swimmer Sam Riley.

Prior to the outing, Prince Charles and Camilla attended the opening ceremony of the 2018 Commonwealth Games. However, many spectators were not pleased after seeing them looking bored and miserable during the event. A number of netizens aired their disappointment on Twitter.

"Disgraceful showing by the royals, especially Camilla who is not even trying to look interested. I'm sure Diana would not have been flicking through a magazine whilst being formally welcomed. #OpeningCeremony," Lisa Auciello wrote.

"Prince Charles and Camilla watching the opening ceremony like, 'I'm not sure this was really worth a free trip to Australia, do you?'" Aussie Julie wrote.

"I guess they were sick of being boring in the UK...So came to be bored here...," Warren posted.

