Prince Charles recently backed the Highland Games school pilots through The Prince’s Foundation.

The Prince of Wales hopes to encourage young people to participate in the Highland Games. The sports, which include the tossing of the caber and tug-of-war, will be taught during P.E. classes at the Thurso High School, Wick High School, and Farr Secondary High School.

Kenneth Dunsmuir, who serves as The Prince’s Foundation’s executive director, said that the schools could play a part in encouraging more young people to participate in the Highland Games.

“We hope that, in time, the initiative can act as a catalyst to generate more awareness of, and enthusiasm for, traditional Highland sports among younger generations,” he told BBC.

Charlie Murray, the chairman of the Scottish Highland Games Association, said, “The participation of athletes in Highland Games has traditionally been through family connections, but, now, that is happening less and less often and we need to take action. We’re hoping to roll out a certificated Highland Games programme across Scotland.”

“Piping is taught in just about every school in Scotland now, and I would like to see the Highland Games sports taught in school to make people aware that there are other sports they can enjoy and compete in,” he added.

Prince Charles has not spoken publicly about the Highland Games, but he has done so for the other initiatives he has been supporting.

One of his initiatives is The Prince’s Accounting for Sustainability Project (A4S), which was founded in 2004. He is also involved with the Campaign for Wool. Prince Charles once buried two jumpers in a flower bed at Clarence House.

While speaking with The Telegraph, he said that he wanted to promote the qualities of wool and prevent people from using synthetic materials. “Synthetic jerseys produced a dramatic and disconcerting blaze. While their woolen counterparts merely smoldered in relative safe,” he said.

Prince Charles is also part of the Mosaic, an initiative that was founded in 2007. It aims to provide people from marginalized communities opportunities for career development and growth.

Mosaic’s mission is for all young people to receive the support that they need so that they can realize their potential.

Photo: Kirsty Wigglesworth - WPA Pool/Getty Images