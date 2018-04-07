Meghan Markle is already familiarizing herself with the details that she needs to know once she becomes an official royal.

According to an insider, the "Suits" actress has been studying about Commonwealth and the royal family. She has "binders" with information that she used to brush up her royal knowledge.

"She's studying up. She's a quick learner," the source told Entertainment Tonight.

As for the upcoming wedding, the insider added that Markle's best friend Jessica Mulroney will be flying to London soon for the last minute preparations. "Jessica is Meghan's right hand," the source added.

"She is her closest confidante and is with Meghan on every step of the wedding process, from picking out the wedding dress to the look and feel of the wedding," the insider continued. "The vision for the wedding will really be Meghan's and Jessica's. Meghan is totally hands on. Harry is letting her lead the way."

Mulroney has been supportive of Prince Harry and Markle's relationship. In fact, she helped the couple kept a low-profile during the early stages of their relationship because they knew that it would capture the public's interest.

"When the story broke, Harry happened to be with Meghan in Toronto," Katie Nicholl said. "He was apparently taken by surprise when his aides called to tell him the story was going to be front-page news and knew that very soon he and Meghan would be under siege."

"A story was leaked that Harry had cancelled a flight to Toronto to try and make it look like he was in the UK, but photographers and reporters descended on Meghan's home regardless," Nicholl continued.

Prince Harry and Markle reportedly hide in the Mulroney's plush home. The Duke showered the kids with gifts. Markle's fiancé did not have a hard time getting the family's approval.

In related news, it is believed that Mulroney will be Markle's maid of honor. However, it is unlikely for the "Horrible Bosses" star's former best friend, Ninaki Priddy, to score an invite to the royal wedding.

Priddy and Markle are not on speaking terms after the latter divorced her first husband, Trevor Engelson.

"What came to light after Trevor and I spoke ended my friendship with Meghan. I think everybody who knew them both was in shock," Priddy said. "All I can say now is that I think Meghan was calculated, very calculated, in the way she handled people and relationships. She is very strategic in the way she cultivates circles of friends."

