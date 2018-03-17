The royal children have their fair share of naughtiness and tantrums too.

Hello! compiled several photos of the kids from the royal family, including Prince William, Prince Harry, Princess Bea, Prince George and Princess Charlotte unleashing their playfulness and outbursts.

Prince George

In 2016, Prince George was photographed in tears as they strolled through the park for Prince Charlotte's christening. But he looked happier after the church.

Another photo featured Kate Middleton holding Princess Charlotte's hand while talking to Prince George during Pippa Middleton's wedding. Prince George served as the pageboy and reportedly played Pippa's wedding dress and shook out his flower basket, so his mom reprimanded him. The little prince shed some tears after he was scolded but got over it immediately.

Another snap featured Prince George crying when they visited a Royal Airforce Station in Gloucestershire, England. The event aimed at encouraging young people to get involved with aviation, but the little prince seemed to be not in the mood.

Prince George burst into tears, so Middleton rushed to carry him. Another shot featured the tot rubbing his eyes while meeting a helicopter pilot. Middleton comforted her son while the pilot reassured him with a smile.

Princess Charlotte

Just like her brother, Princess Charlotte was photographed crying when the family paid a visit at Hamburg Airport to view helicopters. Middleton quickly picked her up and comforted her.

Prince Harry

When Prince Harry was younger, he was photographed in Princess Diana's arms in his green jumper shorts sticking his tongue out at the crowds during an appearance on the royal balcony at Buckingham Palace. Meanwhile, Prince William stands in front of them smiling.

Prince William

On his elementary years, Prince William was caught on camera giving her teacher a quick pinch at her back. The Duke of Cambridge was taking part in a tennis lesson and was playing with his friends when he decided to play a bit of a prank with their instructor.

Princess Beatrice

Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew's eldest daughter had her fair share of bad days too when she was just a kid. Princess Beatrice was photographed having tantrums during the polo match fundraising in 1991. The little royal was crying as she walked away with her amused bodyguard following her.

What can you say about the royal children's playfulness and tantrums? Do you agree that they are just like every kid you know?

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson