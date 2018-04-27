Prince Harry and Prince William’s youngest son will share similar roles as members of the royal family.

James Brookes, a royal expert, said that Prince Harry and Baby Cambridge’s role will not be as crucial as the role that Prince William currently plays and that Prince George will eventually take on years from now.

“Harry is a relatively minor royal as he is not expected to become king, so he has had a little more freedom than William, which allowed him to champion mental health issues and focus on a military career first and then charities related to that,” Brookes told Express.

The royal expert said that Prince William and Middleton’s newborn son will also get to enjoy more freedom unlike Prince George, who is third in line to the throne.

“This baby has a very interesting time ahead of him, with technology advancing every day. He might choose to follow the steps of Prince Andrew, whose work is focused on championing technology discovery and helping young entrepreneurs and bring forward brilliant business ideas of people who were less lucky in their lives and could not go to university or had no means to start their businesses by themselves,” Brookes explained.

Meanwhile, the expert is also predicting the possibility of Baby Cambridge joining the forces just like Prince William. But at the end of the day, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are expected to give their kids a normal life.

“Will and Kate want their kids to make the most of their childhood despite being aware of their privileges and duties. But William surely wants to follow the steps of Diana, who tried to let him and Harry grow up far from the spotlight,” Brookes said.

In related news, Prince William and Middleton have not yet revealed that name of their third child. But there are some speculations suggesting he will be called Prince Albert. During a recent public engagement, Prince William said that he still has to figure out a name for his son. The announcement may take place before the week ends, according to People. But the royal family’s website dropped a major clue on Thursday.

Photo: Getty Images/Toby Melville - WPA Pool