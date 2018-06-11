Prince Harry has inherited an "incredible gift" from his late mom, Princess Diana.

Elton John recently spoke with "BBC Newsnight," where he opened up about the royals' "great morals." He also claimed that Meghan Markle's husband inherited an "incredible gift" from the late Princess of Wales.

"Harry has inherited his mother's ability to walk into a room and make people, of any caste or any status in life, feel equal," John said (via Sunday Express). "That is an incredible gift. I've been around for 71 years and Princesses Diana was one of the few people in my life who could do that."

"Harry has inherited that gift. He knows he has that gift," John continued. "And that why he wants to do more with the AIDS community, the Commonwealth, and the young."

Just recently, John also praised Princess Diana for her "act of kindness" towards people with AIDS. In a speech he delivered during the Princess of Wales memorial lecture at the French Institute in London on Friday, he mentioned how the People's Princess showed compassion by touching a gay man who was dying of AIDS without gloves.

"One simple handshake, one gesture showed the world the desperate need for humanity for people living with AIDS," John said. "She knew the disease could not be communicated by hand. Her gesture meant nobody should be left behind. She did not distinguish between 'us' and 'them.'"

Princess Diana exerted effort to put an end to the stigma attached to HIV/AIDS. "HIV does not make people dangerous to know," she said. "You can shake their hands and give them a hug. Heaven knows they need it."

In related news, Prince Harry and Markle have already returned from their honeymoon. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were seen at the Buckingham Palace for the Trooping the Colour. Prince Harry reportedly assured his "nervous" wife.

Markle made her balcony debut with an off-the-shoulder sleeveless dress which didn't go unnoticed to some of her critics. However, a number of royal fans came to her defense.

"She would not have been wearing it if the Queen objected," one user wrote.

"Yeah, we already know whatever she does, she'll be criticized for it," another one added.

Photo: Getty Images/Adam Davy