Prince Harry is executing a “tough” rule for his royal wedding to Meghan Markle on May 19. The 33-year-old prince is only inviting one half of couples if they are not yet married.

The “no ring, no bring” rule means that partners of invited guests who are not their husbands or wives won’t be allowed to enter St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. They can only watch the wedding ceremony unfold from outside the venue.

Only 600 people have also been invited to the royal couple’s wedding reception, and the same rule will reportedly apply there. Unmarried couples won’t both be allowed inside St. George’s Hall.

Chris Ship, a royal editor for ITV News, shared the news via his Twitter account. He wrote (via Express), “Unlike most other weddings, Harry and Meghan are inviting only one-half of couples. Seen an invite for a husband but not his wife. Sounds a bit tight, but I’m sure they’d claim space is limited in St. George’s Chapel.”

Kensington Palace previously announced that Prince Harry and Markle’s wedding ceremony guests have been narrowed to just 600. Initially, the couple was supposed to invite 800 people. One of the reasons why they decided to slash the guest list is so that there will be enough space inside the chapel.

A source also told E! News that the royal couple decided on an entirely different seating arrangement for their wedding. However, Markle’s family and friends will still be seated on the left side of the venue, and Prince Harry’s family and friends will be seated at the right side.

The couple also wanted their guests to be seated diagonally so that the cameras inside the chapel could take better shots of the entire wedding.

Following the nuptials, the guests will head to St. George’s Hall for a lunch reception that will be hosted by Queen Elizabeth II.

Photo: Getty Images/KIRSTY WIGGLESWORTH/AFP