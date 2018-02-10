Prince Harry’s and Meghan Markle’s portrayers, Murray Fraser and Parisa Fitz-Henley, recently shared a photo of the two of them cuddling in bed.

The snap suggests that the co-stars will share very affectionate scenes with each other in the upcoming Lifetime TV movie “Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance.” Fitz-Henley, who shared the picture, captioned the snap by saying that it was their first day on the set of the film.

“Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance” will center on Prince Harry and Markle’s courtship, engagement, as well as their successful attempts at keeping their relationship as private as possible for a long time. Fitz-Henley and Fraser’s casting was announced earlier this week.

Other than sharing their sweet picture, Fitz-Henley also uploaded some pictures with her co-star on her Instagram story (via People). In the snap, Fitz-Henley has very obvious similarities with the former “Suits” actress. Murray, on the other hand, has it in the bag because of his red hair and beard.

According to Deadline, “Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance” will also focus on Markle’s life as a divorcee, as well as her career in front of the cameras and how it affected her early relationship with the prince. But as of late, it is still unclear whether or not Markle’s ex-husband, Trevor Engelson, will also be portrayed in the TV movie.

The filming for “Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance” is currently ongoing in Vancouver – a city that’s very close to Markle’s heart. While she was still in “Suits,” Markle lived in Vancouver. She and Prince Harry also made their first outing as a couple at the Invictus Games there last year.

One Twitter user also uploaded a filming notification which states that the cast and crew of the Lifetime project will be filming at Fairmont and Art Gallery on Feb. 13 and 14. The team behind the TV movie will be in both locations as early as Feb. 12 for the setup.

“Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance” will be released sometime this year.

Photo: Ben Stansall - WPA Pool/Getty Images