Archbishop Justin Welby recently opened up about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s upcoming wedding.

During his appearance on “The One Show” on Tuesday night, the Archbishop of Canterbury also shared his role at the royal couple’s nuptials.

“My role is to do what the vicar does at the wedding, to remember the vows and not drop the rings. If you’re going to drop the rings at a wedding don’t do it at your communication director’s wedding where every guest is a journalist because it will get out,” he said (via Express).

When asked to share more details about Prince Harry and Markle’s wedding, the 62-year-old archbishop remained tight-lipped. Welby was also the one that baptized Markle into the Church of England last month.

Days after Markle’s baptism, Welby spoke with ITV News and said that her baptism was very special. “It was beautiful and sincere and very moving. It was a great privilege,” he said. However, the archbishop refused to divulge other details about the ceremony.

During the same interview, Welby already said that it is his responsibility to make sure that the ring will not fall to the ground.

“And I must not forget to get the vows in the right order as I did at the rehearsal for one of my children’s weddings. You know, at the heart of it, is two people who have fallen in love with each other, who are committing their lives to each other with the most beautiful words and profound thoughts, who do it in the presence of God,” he said (via Vanity Fair).

Markle and Prince Harry are getting married on May 19 at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle at 12 p.m. (7 a.m. EDT). A carriage procession will follow at 1 p.m. (8 a.m. EDT). The 600 guests of the congregation will also head to a lunch reception afterward. The gathering will be hosted by Queen Elizabeth II.

Prince Harry and Markle’s 200 closest family and friends have also been invited to an evening reception at the Frogmore House, and it will be hosted by Prince Charles.

Photo: Tim Rooke - Pool/Getty Images