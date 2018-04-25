Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have already chosen their wedding music, and they made the announcement via the Kensington Palace.

On Tuesday, it has been confirmed that James Vivian, the Director of Music at St. George’s Chapel, will be taking over the musical score at Prince Harry and Markle’s May 19 nuptials.

Sheku Kanneh-Mason, 19, the winner of the 2016 BBC Young Musician, will also be playing his cello at the wedding. According to People, Markle personally called Kanneh-Mason and asked him if he would play at her special day.

“I was bowled over when Ms. Markle called me to ask if I would play during the ceremony, and of course I immediately said yes. What a privilege to be able to play the cello at such a wonderful event. I can’t wait!” he said.

Karen Gibson and The Kingdom Choir will also play a crucial role in the royal couple’s wedding. The Kingdom Choir is made up of British artists that are dedicated to creating a sound that demonstrates the community they share.

Gibson, who serves as the founder and conductor of the choir, said, “The Kingdom Choir is truly honored to be invited to sing at the wedding of Prince Harry and Ms. Markle, and very excited to be taking part in such a historic moment. It will be a moment that we will always treasure, and we’d like to take the opportunity to wish the couple all the very best for their coming union.”

However, the Kensington Palace has yet to make an official announcement regarding the actual songs that will be played that Prince Harry and Markle’s wedding.

The couple will tie the knot at 12 noon U.K. time (7 a.m. EDT) on Saturday, May 19. A carriage procession will follow at 1 p.m. (8 a.m. EDT). After a short tour of Windsor, Prince Harry and Markle will head to St. George’s Hall for their lunch reception. The gathering will be hosted by Queen Elizabeth II.

At night, Prince Charles will host an evening reception for Prince Harry and Markle’s closest family and friends.

Photo: Getty Images/Alstair Grant - WPA Pool