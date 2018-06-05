Prince Harry just announced that the next Invictus Games, which is set for 2020, will be held in the Netherlands.

During his official announcement via the Kensington Palace, Prince Harry explained why he chose the country to host the international adaptive multi-sport event.

“The Netherlands has supported the #InvictusGames from the beginning, and I know that everyone there will fully get behind and support the soldiers and veterans who have served their countries so bravely,” he said (via Express).

He added, “I am delighted to announce that The Hague is taking up the challenge of hosting the 5th #InvictusGames. The city will soon become the motivation for hundreds of servicemen and women using the Games to inspire their recovery from physical and mental injuries.”

A total of 19 nations will head to the Hague in 2020 to compete in nine different sports areas. Prince Harry has also been scheduled to visit the Netherlands in July. As of late, it is still unclear whether or not he will be heading to the country in the northwestern part of Europe with his wife Meghan Markle.

The Invictus Games is very close to the hearts of Prince Harry and Markle. The couple made their first official public appearance at the event in Toronto, Canada in 2016. The couple is also expected to attend this year’s sports festival in Sydney, Australia. It will be held from Oct. 20 to 27.

In related news, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s future daughters will reportedly not inherit official titles like their parents. The Sussex title may only be passed on to their son.

According to People, this has to do with the changes made regarding the male and female heirs. The Succession to the Crown Act of 2013 also confirmed that birth order is what will determine who will become the next king or queen, regardless of the gender.

For instance, Princess Charlotte may become a future queen before Prince Louis, her younger brother, can become a king. Had the act not been placed, Princess Charlotte will be bumped off the line of succession for the simple reason that she is a girl.

Photo: Getty Images/Dominic Lipinski - Pool