Queen Elizabeth II gifted Prince Harry a new title ahead of his royal wedding to Meghan Markle.

In the official website of the Queen's Commonwealth Trust charity, Prince Harry is recognized as the president in the About page. It featured a photo of Markle's groom-to-be and a quote that read: "You are the most optimistic, connected generation that world has ever known."

Prince Harry is expected to take a bigger role in the Commonwealth. In fact, royal biographer Andrew Morton believes that even if Prince William is the second-in-line to the throne, Prince Harry and Markle will spend more time representing the monarchy in the Commonwealth.

Prince Harry will also play a leading part at the upcoming summit that Queen Elizabeth II will be hosted. Earlier this year, Prince Harry has been chosen to fill a "youth leadership" role in the Commonwealth. Markle's future husband will be speaking at the Commonwealth Youth Forum this month.

Aside from this, Prince Harry will likely be the next ambassador for the Commonwealth Games. Prince William's brother is the patron of the Invictus Games, an international adaptive multi-sport event for the wounded, injured or sick veterans.

"It's a very astute move giving Prince Harry a non-political, global role, drawing on his charisma and energy to help keep the Commonwealth and its headship relevant to a younger generation. This is soft-power diplomacy," said Dr. Sue Onslow.

Taking a bigger role in the Commonwealth might be Prince Harry's fate. According to Johnny Fincham, a palm reading expert, Markle's fiance will have a "massive" change in his career and will take the international stage.

"The earth line (life line) is strong and clear, which is excellent for health, stability and zest for life," Fincham said. "However, it is faded in the middle, so there will be massive changes in his late forties to early fifties. Harry will take on a new role on the international stage or deal with non-UK matters."

In related news, according to Morton, Prince Harry and Markle are a power couple and they can do more things together. "Meghan and Harry are going to be a power couple," the royal biographer wrote. "Together they can make more change. You're going to see them as far more activists than perhaps previous royal couples."

Photo: Getty Images/Julian Simmonds