Prince William and Prince Harry may be brothers, but one appears to be more attractive than the other.

A mathematical method used by the ancient Greeks to rate facial attractiveness revealed that Prince Harry is 63 percent accurate on the Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi. Prince William, on the other hand, is about 59 percent accurate on the ratio.

Kay Greveson, an aesthetic nurse practitioner at Regents Park Aesthetics, said that the sons of Prince Charles and Princess Diana actually have a lot of facial similarities.

“They both have a similar good shape and also eye shape and distance between the eyes, which are measurements that form part of the golden ratio calculation. They also have a similar mouth shape. They both have several aspects of their face that are not symmetrical, but this is common in many faces, even those considered the most beautiful or handsome,” she told Express.

But there is one facial feature that set Prince Harry apart from Prince William.

“According to the golden ratio, William has a more prominent forehead and a smaller chin than Harry but his nose is in a better proportion to his face. There are many factors that should be considered when assessing the male face such as prominence of the jaw line, with stronger, wider jaw lines seen as more attractive than smaller, more feminine jawline and chin. Using the facial mapping, Harry has a strong chin and jawline than William so he scores higher in this aspect,” she explained.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry’s fiancé Meghan Markle’s facial ratio was estimated at 87.4 percent. This means that her facial features are more symmetrical. Markle also scored higher than Prince William’s wife, Kate Middleton. The Duchess of Cambridge received a score of 86.8 percent.

In related news, Prince Harry and Markle are set to tie the knot on May 19 at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. The couple has already sent out invitations to their family, friends, and colleagues. Middleton and Prince William will most definitely attend the ceremony and reception with their two children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Photo: Eddie Mulholland - WPA Pool/Getty Images