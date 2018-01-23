Meghan Markle's new staffer was a senior communications officer who worked closely with Kate Middleton and Prince William.

On Thursday, the Duke and "Suits" star visited Cardiff where they were accompanied by a woman. She was later identified as Amy Pickerill, Markle's new royal aide. According to Business Insider, Pickerill was a senior communications officer for Prince William, Middleton and Prince Harry.

According to Rebecka English, the groom-to-be "sequestered" Pickerill for his private office to be Markle's assistant. Thus, there are talks that Prince Harry poached Markle's private secretary from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

As Markle's aide, Pickerill will help the princess-in-waiting manage her schedule, briefings and general public relations. She has been spotted with Prince Harry and Markle during several occasions already.

During the couple's visit to Wales, Pickerell was seen trailing behind the royal pair and collecting the flowers given by the crowd to the bride-to-be. Before joining the royals' staff, Pickerill worked in public relations at the Royal Bank of Scotland for five years. It remains unknown how much she is making being Markle's right-hand woman.

In related news, Prince Harry and Markle are looking for a new assistant. The couple is looking for a communications assistant who can work with them out of Buckingham Palace. The job offer is considered as "entry level."

It includes a 12-month fixed contract. The job post entails one into a range of marketing, public relations and writing duties like producing social media updates, writing press announcements and featured articles for royal media platforms.

That's not all, anyone who will be hired for the position will have the chance to travel with Prince Harry and Markle across the UK or abroad for their royal engagements. It offers one the chance to "develop your career and deliver the exceptional."

The new assistant may also have the chance to travel with Prince Harry and Markle in Australia after their royal wedding. Prince Harry's 2018 Invictus Games is scheduled on Oct. 20 to 27 in Sydney.

The trip to Australia will be Markle's first trip abroad as a royal wife. But it's not her first time to join the duke for Invictus Games. In fact, they made their first public appearance at the same event in Toronto back in September.

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson