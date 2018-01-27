Prince Harry's ex Cressida Bonas' recent post on Instagram was not well-received by her followers.

On Thursday, Bonas took to Instagram to share a photo of herself in a sheer blouse that showed her breasts. She paired the top with a leather miniskirt and black stockings. "By the wonderful Mike Figgis," Bonas wrote in the caption.

However, a number of her followers did not appreciate the post and slammed Bonas. In fact, they compared her to Prince Harry's fiancée, Meghan Markle, and called her photo "classless."

"Classless photo. Royalty you're not," one Instagram user commented on Bona's post.

"Eat a piece or two of cake. You need the calories. You have none of the class of Markle. You're not royal material," another said.

"I guess what look like crackies in America are so called actresses in the Uk. #dodgedabullet," another user wrote.

Meanwhile, some Instagram users claimed Bonas was trying to get the public's attention. "Pretty sad and lonely that you have 100 people complimenting your slutty looks and not your beautiful personality or anything really that does not degrade you... keep spreading them legs for recognition, its almost working," the user wrote in the comment section.

While some find Bonas' photo racy, there are also some followers who thought she looked gorgeous and sexy. In fact, others felt that Prince Harry made a bad choice for letting the "The Bye Bye Man" star go.

"Huge mistake Prince Harry," one user wrote.

"Harry is blind as a bat. He downgraded from a goddess to a monster," another follower wrote.

In related news, Bonas may not get an invite to Prince Harry and Markle's royal wedding because the two did not remain friends after their split. But another ex, Chelsy Davy, might be present.

"Both will be going through the list carefully. Don't expect to see Cressida invited —the two didn't remain friends— but do not be surprised if Chelsy shows up with a date. The two have remained friends long after ending their relationship and still keep in touch to this day," a source told Us Weekly.

Davy reportedly congratulated Prince Harry after learning he and Markle are already engaged. "Meghan would have no problem with her being there and Chelsy was on the preliminary list of friends to invite," the source added.

Photo: Getty Images/Eamonn M. McCormack