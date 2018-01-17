Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's guest list is not yet done, but many are wondering if his exes will attend the royal wedding.

According to Us Weekly, the "Suits" actress and the royal are already working on their wedding guest list and one of his exes might join the celebration. However, another one is likely not on the list.

"Both will be going through the list carefully. Don't expect to see Cressida invited —the two didn't remain friends— but do not be surprised if Chelsy shows up with a date. The two have remained friends long after ending their relationship and still keep in touch to this day," a source told the publication.

The insider added that Davy congratulated Prince Harry after learning about his engagement to Markle. "Meghan would have no problem with her being there and Chelsy was on the preliminary list of friends to invite," the source added.

Prince Harry and Davy were college sweethearts. They dated on and off from 2004 to 2011. Meanwhile, Markle's fiancé dated Bonas from 2012 to 2014.

In related news, it remains unknown if Prince Harry and Markle will also include Barack and Michelle Obama on their wedding guest lists. According to Duncan Larcombe, a royal biographer, despite the royal prince's tight friendship with the former U.S.A. president, the groom might not invite the Obamas for "diplomacy."

"Diplomacy is very important," Larcombe explain. "Harry and Meghan will be guided by the Foreign Office's advice. There were religious leaders, members of the royal family, and commonwealth countries that were invited. I suspect that will be the same blueprint that [Meghan and Harry] will use. It's all very carefully orchestrated to make sure that there's no political overtones."

Prince Harry was already asked about the Obamas' attendance at his wedding with Markle. However, he did not address the question and reasoned out that their wedding guest list was not yet ready.

"I don't know about that, we haven't even put the invite or the guest list together, who knows if he's going to be invited or not," Prince Harry said. "I wouldn't want to ruin that surprise."

Markle and Prince Harry are tying the knot on May 19 at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. According to an insider, the royal wedding will have a "white and classic" fairytale theme.

Photo: Getty Images/Jack Taylor