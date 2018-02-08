Meghan Markle is a perfect fit for the royal family for several reasons.

The "Suits" star and Prince Harry's wedding is fast approaching. However, there are still some who question Markle's suitability for the royal family. However, acording to Hello!, the bride-to-be has a lot of qualities that would make her a perfect royal. Here's a look at Markle's traits before she becomes a fully-fledged royal.

She is good with children

The "Horrible Bosses" star has joined Prince Harry in a number of royal engagements over the past few months. Earlier this year, the couple visited Cardiff and had fun watching the kids.

In fact, she received a group hug from the children. In addition, the future royal made a 10-year-old kid happy when she signed an autograph for her. Normally, royal members refuse to sign autographs.

She is a natural public speaker

Markle gave her first speech as a future member of the British royal family at Goldsmith's Hall during the annual Endeavour Fund Awards, and many agreed that she did well. In fact, one body language expert said that Markle did better than Kate Middleton when the Duchess of Cambridge had her first public speaking engagement.

"I don't know if you saw Kate Middleton's first speech that she made, but she was painfully shy. I think it was to children, you could see that she'd had training, she'd been told to pause. She hadn't taken control of the situation, she hadn't decided to be herself," Judi James said, before adding that Markle's acting career has helped her handle such situations gracefully.

She is comfortable with cameras

From time to time, the royal family members will have to do interviews. In November, Markle and Prince Harry had their first joint interview after announcing their engagement. The "Remember Me" star was very comfortable and appeared loved-up as she and Prince Harry gazed into each other's eyes from time to time.

She is a philanthropist

The royal family supports different foundations and charities, and charity work is also one of Markle's major interests. In fact, Prince Harry's bride has been promoting women empowerment and gender equality. She spent a week in India on a World Vision Canada humanitarian mission where they helped impoverished women.

"Even before Harry, she was starting to think about transitioning out of acting," an insider told E! News. "She wants to focus on other worldly endeavors she is passionate about, like her philanthropy."

She has the making of a princess

Aside from her love of children and philanthropic work, Markle has the character of a royal. Although some are divided when it comes to her fashion choices, many agree that the future royal has what it takes to be a member of Britain's most popular family.

"Meghan has all the makings of a princess. Meghan is a natural, and her personality shines through," said "Tatler" style editor Sophie Goodwin (via People).

Photo: Getty Images/Ben Birchall